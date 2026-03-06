Home sought for photo

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Do you know these cute kids?

A Timaru woman took this photograph some years ago — she remembers it was when Janie Annear was mayor (2004 to 2013) — when a steam train pulled in to the Timaru Railway Station.

However, she didn’t get the children’s names or parents’ contact details.

Recently she was having a sort out and came across the photograph, and would love for it to go to the family.

If you recognise yourself, or if these are your children, please contact chief reporter Claire Allison by emailing claire.allison@timarucourier.co.nz or phone The Courier office on 687 9228 and we’ll get the photograph to its rightful home.