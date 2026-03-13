Geraldine-born medium inspired by palliative care

Thelma Nelson is back home in Geraldine this weekend reading the room for her second mediumship event. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A Geraldine-born medium found her calling while working in palliative care.

While studying science at Otago University — and later becoming a registered nurse — Thelma-Jean Nelson followed a very different path before eventually working with the spirit world.

She said while many people found the shift in her career ‘‘pretty interesting’’ her connection to mediumship developed through her work in palliative care in regional Western Australia.

She said she could see ‘‘beautiful reunions’’ and what was the hardest moment in some people’s life was the most beautiful reunion for their deceased loved one.

‘‘It really opened my eyes to life after death.’’

Her grandmother died when she was 14-years-old, and at the time she had thought it was normal for people to see and talk with their deceased relatives.

‘‘That really encouraged me to investigate life after death.’’

While she now helped people across the globe, Miss Nelson said she held strong views on the ethics and boundaries of mediumship.

For example, she would not read for the same person more than twice a year, explaining that spirits were there to guide and provide insight, but could not live peoples’ lives for them.

Even the least articulate family member could pass on wise words as — while their loved one might not be able to vocalise or even perceive the harm they were doing while alive — death gave them a wider perspective on the impact of their actions.

She would be holding her second Geraldine-based mediumship night tomorrow.

The first event — held last year to the day — sold out 28 hours after launch.

She said there were a few stand-out memories, including a father who had ‘‘come through’’ and teased his daughter about leaving the Hilux lights on.

She had been living in Perth for six years, with her two daughters, and always enjoyed bringing them back to the area.

‘‘I love coming home.’’

The event will be held at 7pm tomorrow night at the Geraldine High School Hall. Tickets can be purchased at medium-thelma.com