Friday, 24 April 2020

Anzac cutouts made to honour service personnel

    By Richard Davison
    1. Regions
    2. South Otago

    PHOTO: RICHARD DAVISON
    PHOTO: RICHARD DAVISON
    Clutha RSA member Trevor Simonsen stands alongside Anzac cutouts at the foot of his drive in Balclutha yesterday.

    Mr Simonsen said he made the plywood silhouettes in his home workshop this week in order to honour the nation’s servicemen and women on Anzac Day.

    He hoped they would be an inspiration to passers-by to share in community remembrance this weekend.

    "My grandfather fought in World War 1, and my uncles in World War 2, so our family has been a longstanding supporter of Clutha RSA.

    "I’m hoping these will remind people to mark Anzac Day at their letterboxes at dawn on Saturday.

    "In a way it’s even more important this year for us to keep the memories of these people alive."

