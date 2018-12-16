Balclutha landfill fire under control

Balclutha residents are being told they can open their doors and windows now that a blaze at a landfill in the town is under control.

The Clutha District Council this morning issued a warning for residents in north Balclutha to close windows owing to smoke from the fire, at the Mount Cooee landfill.

A helicopter with a monsoon bucket helps fight the blaze. Photo: George Block

This afternoon the council said it had been advised by Fire and Emergency New Zealand that the blaze was under control.

Earlier an excavator was being used to fight the fire on the ground, while a helicopter with a monsoon bucket made regular passes.

The Kaitangata Highway was closed for a time but has now reopened.

The Balclutha Golf Club, which neighbours the landfill, was evacuated soon after the fire began and was still closed for play around 12.45pm.

A Fenz spokesman earlier said several crews were tackling the blaze.

A nearby resident said emergency services had been going past their house ''all morning''.

The landfill was closed but will be open for business as usual tomorrow.