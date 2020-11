PHOTO: RICHARD DAVISON

A record number of 22 new citizens from countries including Samoa, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and South Africa received their certificates during a ceremony in the Clutha District Council chambers in Balclutha on Thursday afternoon.

Among them was UK-born Romahapa dairy farm manager Justin Pigou, formerly of Zambia. Mr Pigou joked he had "only just built up courage" to become a Kiwi after 28 years in New Zealand.

He said low crime rates, friendly people and a slower pace of life were all part of the South Otago appeal.