Bike track noise issues discussed

Mel Foster

Controversy surrounding a council proposal affecting a motocross track in Lawrence looks likely to rumble on.

The Clutha District Council met in Balclutha yesterday to discuss amendments to the Lawrence-Tuapeka reserve management plan, some of which will address complaints about noise from a community motocross track in Wetherston’s Gully.

The track, overseen by the Lawrence Bike Club, sits on the council-owned Tuapeka Recreation Reserve.

In late July, the complaints were met with a vocal reaction by supporters of the track, after they became public in consultation on the draft plan.

At a September 16 council meeting to hear submissions to the plan, councillors and residents spoke of friction that had arisen in the community as a result of the situation.

Cr Mel Foster, of the Lawrence-Tuapeka ward, excused herself from the discussions at that meeting due, she said, to a perceived conflict of interest.

"A battle line appears to have been drawn, and a combative approach has been adopted," she said at the time.

During yesterday’s meeting, Cr Foster clarified her position.

She said, despite rumours to the contrary, she had never filed a noise complaint herself.

"I’ve never lodged a complaint about the track. I live in the general vicinity, but we’re up a gully, and the noise is never more than a low buzz, which is fine.

"However, I have spoken individually to about eight distressed locals concerned both about noise, and about the behaviour of some of the bigger bikes on roads around the area.

"For them, I understand the noise can be loud, intrusive and, at times, continuous."

Cr Foster said the draft plan proposals had "never been about closing the track".

She supported a recommendation in yesterday’s amendments report that the revised plan should "specifically provide for motocross activity".

Cr Bruce Vollweiler said he agreed, but would like to see an agreement to ensure all parties were accommodated fairly in future use of the reserve.

Cr John Herbert said he would like the council to conduct noise testing before that plan was created, to get facts.

The amended recommendation was approved unanimously.

Mayor Bryan Cadogan said the council would consider employing an independent party to conduct the formation of any management plan.