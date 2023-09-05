Blood covered man knocks on door at midnight

A man with blood all over his face banged on the door of a Milton house saying he had been mugged.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police were called to the property around midnight last night.

The 27-year-old man told the residents he had been mugged and asked to use their phone.

He was transported to Dunedin Hospital.

As police approached Milton, the patrol spotted a suspicious looking vehicle and pulled them over.

The 37-year-old man behind the wheel was allegedly a disqualified driver and was arrested.

He was recorded a breath alcohol level of 862mcg and was summoned to appear in court.

A 30-year-old passenger was allegedly breaching court release conditions due to consuming alcohol and being intoxicated.

The 30-year-old man will appear in court this morning.

Police were unsure if the two males are linked to the injured male and investigations are ongoing.

Later, police were called to an address in High St, Dunedin at 3.35am after the occupant said an unknown man was attempting to break into their property.

The 27-year-old man attempted to enter the house through both the front and back doors before giving up.

He did not make it far - the man was located by police allegedly highly intoxicated and hunched over their front door.

The man was unable to explain why he was trying to enter the property and what he was doing and was arrested by police.

After a short investigation, police discovered the man was supposed to be staying at a different address two streets over.

Police dropped the man off at the correct property.

