CDC races to reassure ratepayers after error

Bryan Cadogan. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Clutha District Council is moving to quell "uproar" caused by an error in its draft rates figures, suggesting some towns would face rises of more than 60% this coming year.

Although the council was unable to provide a full explanation for the error yesterday, the Otago Daily Times understands it was caused by a persistent typographical error affecting 19 tables in its "Draft Rates Information 2025-26" document.

Clutha Mayor Bryan Cadogan said the information included in error showed projected rates for 2026/27.

Those will rise to nearly $5000 for an average sample property in Milton, equating to a compounded two-year rise of more than 60%.

The ODT reported on the alarming anticipated rises last week, after the council released the document in preparation for annual plan consultation.

The document was still available, uncorrected, on the council’s website at 10am yesterday, although it was later removed.

In correspondence with the ODT, Mr Cadogan said the published increases had caused justifiable "angst" and "uproar" in the community, and he hoped to reassure ratepayers the rises were not as "cataclysmic" as portrayed.

In a statement yesterday, the council said the published draft rates rises were "most definitely not the case".

Revised figures released by the council show increases ranging from 6.9% to 26.8%.

Milton still tops the table for highest percentage rise (26.8%), equating to an $809 increase for an average sample household from July ($3021 to $3830).

This is also the largest dollar increase among the revised figures.

Average increases remain at 16.61%, slightly less than the council projected in its 2023/24 long term plan, due to savings of about 3% in projected expenditure.

"As always, [the] council endeavours to provide the most up-to-date and accurate figures available, no matter how unpalatable," the statement said.

"Consequently, we have held to the same underlying message right throughout last year’s long term plan, continuing through to this year’s annual plan, being that this year would be challenging."

The council said it would continue to seek further savings through the consultation process, which would run from March 31 to April 14.

"We know the people that we are proud to serve are already under considerable financial pressure, and that they are rightly concerned. So are we! Our promise is that we remain determined to fight for every benefit available."

richard.davison@odt.co.nz