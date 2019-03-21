Clubrooms upgrade nears completion

Photo: Sean Nugent

The large upgrade of the Upper Clutha Rugby Football Club clubrooms at the Wanaka Showgrounds is just two months away from completion.

Club president Richard Pledger said this week it was hoped that the clubrooms would be ready for use for the Central Otago Premier Rugby round six clash between the Upper Clutha Rams and Arrowtown on May 11, with a gathering to be held there the night before.

The estimated $800,000 project began last August and included the construction of two changing rooms, equipment storage rooms, toilets, a deck and barbecue area and a 50sqm extension of the main social area.