Definitive victory for new Clutha mayor

Jock Martin is Clutha's new mayor. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Clutha residents have voted for a new mayoral broom, after a definitive win for single-term councillor Jock Martin.

Mr Martin defeats outgoing deputy mayor Ken Payne by 3206 votes to 1787, in progress results released this afternoon.

Mr Payne will also exit the council, as he stood for mayor only.

Among councillors, several votes remain too close to call until votes are finalised.

Newcomer Brendon Smith takes one of two seats for the Balclutha Ward (669 votes), but a second seat could go either of two fellow newcomers, Ruth Baldwin (486) or Rachel Harrison (482).

Similarly, in the reshaped Bruce-Waihola Ward, Gaynor Finch (249) has only three votes over fellow councillor Dean McCrostie (246) at this progress stage.

Three wards were uncontested on the new look, 10-seat council.