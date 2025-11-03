Visitor attraction

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Tuapeka Vintage Club president Rodger Anderson said it had been good for the community to "come together" to put on the long-standing yearly event, despite continuing issues with power and water affecting many parts of the district following recent storms.
"We’ve had a bit of a glitch with water this weekend, but we always had contingency plans in place. Lawrence was founded on that pioneering spirit, and it’s part of what makes the town tick to this day. It’s good to see everyone enjoying themselves and taking a spell from the cleanup."
Visitors to the historic gold rush town were regaled with a characteristic smorgasbord of family entertainment, vintage machinery displays, heritage tours, stalls and refreshments.