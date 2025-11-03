Visitor attraction

REPORT & PHOTO: RICHARD DAVISON

Geoff Henderson (left) and friend Ron Thornley, both of Pukerau, take visitors to the Lawrence Heritage Day on a town tour, heading out of Gabriel’s Gully in Mr Henderson’s steam-driven 1910 Burrell tractor yesterday.

Tuapeka Vintage Club president Rodger Anderson said it had been good for the community to "come together" to put on the long-standing yearly event, despite continuing issues with power and water affecting many parts of the district following recent storms.

"We’ve had a bit of a glitch with water this weekend, but we always had contingency plans in place. Lawrence was founded on that pioneering spirit, and it’s part of what makes the town tick to this day. It’s good to see everyone enjoying themselves and taking a spell from the cleanup."

Visitors to the historic gold rush town were regaled with a characteristic smorgasbord of family entertainment, vintage machinery displays, heritage tours, stalls and refreshments.