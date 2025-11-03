Fewer than 700 still without power after wild winds

The winds that tore through the South on October 23 downed trees and power poles, leaving many thousands without power. Photo: Clutha District Council

Fewer than 700 customers remain without power across Southland and South Otago after wild winds battered the region late last month.

In a statement this afternoon PowerNet said that as at 2.30pm today, 681 customers remained without power.

Yesterday the company announced the number had dropped below 1000, saying: "We've got more work to do this coming week, but this feels like we're on the home stretch."

The winds that tore through the South on October 23 downed trees and power poles, leaving many thousands without power in their wake.

Southland remains in a state of emergency until Friday.

Emergency Management Southland this afternoon said most parks, reserves, cemeteries and playgrounds across the district remained closed.

"These areas are closed for a reason – they are dangerous and by entering you put yourself and potentially our emergency responders at risk if you need their assistance. Do not collect firewood or enter storm-affected sites. Wood from fallen trees in parks will be made available when it is safe to do so."

The Clutha District Council earlier today said PowerNet had made "huge progress" in restoring electricity over the weekend.

"They were able to turn on Toko Mouth, Bull Creek, some parts of the Catlins, partial restoration in Waitahuna, and a few dairy farms, cell towers, and water sites are going again."

The council says some areas are still on conserve or boil water notices, and its parks and reserves remain closed "until we have explicitly stated that they are open".

"Please do not visit these until they have been assessed to be safe."

- Allied Media