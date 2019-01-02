Concern over batteries after Balclutha house fire

Firefighters on Gormack St Balclutha where there has been a house fire this morning. Photo: RIchard Davison

Firefighters have extinguished a house fire in Balclutha this morning, but requested help over concerns about a battery system on the property.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman said they were called to the kitchen fire in Gormack St about 8am.

The fire, which was not believed to be suspicious, started in the kitchen and spread to the roof.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus had extinguished the blaze, but more appliances were called because of concerns about a backup battery system on the property which they were not familiar with.

The Fenz spokesman said there were "no longer" concerns the battery system would explode.

Appliances from Balclutha, Milton and Kaitangata were sent to the fire.

Clutha-Taieri area response manager Senior Sergeant Stan Leishman said the fire involved a solar electricity system at the property, which was feeding into "lithium batteries".

"It appears the batteries have heated up to the extent they've caught fire this morning, leading the homeowner to evacuate the property and contact emergency services.

"Thanks to a quick response from local fire brigades, the fire was isolated to the kitchen area and brought under control."

He said officers would assess damage to the property before deciding on a further course of action.

A reporter at the scene said five fire appliances and at least 20 firefighters were at the scene as of just after 8.30am.

No smoke or flames were visible as of just after 8.30am.

A PowerNet worker had disconnected power from the property.