Thursday, 15 October 2020

Council adopts plastics collection policy

    By Richard Davison
    1. Regions
    2. South Otago

    Clutha residents will soon have to pay greater attention to their plastic recycling.

    In a report to the Clutha District Council service delivery committee yesterday, waste minimisation officer Laura Gourley detailed proposed changes to plastic recycling in the district.

    Yesterday the council adopted the proposals, meaning it will soon only accept type 1 plastic (polyethylene terephthalate/PET), type 2 plastic (high-density polyethylene/HPDE) and type 5 plastic (polypropylene) for recycling.

    Other plastics, or recycling containing unlisted plastics, will be sent to landfill.

    In her report, Ms Gourley said the change had come about due to a 2018 change in policy from China, which no longer accepts contaminated plastic recycling.

    Historically, Clutha’s recycling has been exported to China via waste management company OJI in Dunedin.

    The Chinese policy in turn led to changes in New Zealand government policy aimed at reducing global environmental harm from plastics.

    Future emphasis will be on trade in high-quality, sorted, clean plastic waste, making it difficult to trade in mixed or less recyclable plastics such as types 3, 4, 6 and 7.

    Under the Chinese policy "strict contamination limits made export of most fibre and plastics to China impracticable", Ms Gourley said.

    "In December last year, the [Government] published ... a comprehensive survey of plastic use in New Zealand, recommending a focus on plastics 1, 2 and 5."

    This was supported by a recent Waste Management Institute of New Zealand audit of kerbside plastic recycling, including sampling from Milton, she said.

    The audit showed 85% to 90% of plastic household rubbish and recycling collections consisted of plastics 1, 2 and 5, leading to recommendations councils nationwide standardise their systems.

    Ms Gourley said many councils, including Dunedin’s, were already adopting the change, and suggested Clutha follow suit.

    The Gore District Council no longer accepts plastics or paper in its recycling, limiting collection to glass.

    It will inform residents of the new policy before phasing it in.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter