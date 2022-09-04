Crash on Clinton road

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Emergency services responded to a one-car crash that left one person seriously injured just south of Balclutha this afternoon.
A police spokeswoman said police, St John and Fire and Emergency New Zealand were responding to a one-car crash in the Clinton Highway (State Highway 1) that happened about 3.20pm.
It appeared the car had hit a fence, she said.
Traffic management was in place but the road was not blocked, the spokeswoman said.
A St John spokeswoman said it responded a first response vehicle, an ambulance and a helicopter.
One patient with serious injuries was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital, the spokeswoman said.