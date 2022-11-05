Delays expected on SH1 while bridge is resurfaced

Resurfacing work on the Balclutha Bridge means SH1 will be closed on Wednesday, November 9; Thursday, November 10 and Sunday, November 13 from 8pm to 6am the following day.

Pedestrian access will be maintained and emergency vehicles will be allowed through.

Journey manager for Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency in Otago and Southland, Nicole Felts is encouraging drivers to plan their journey accordingly. She said drivers should expect delays of up to 50 minutes during closure periods.

The bridge will reopen at the top of each hour to clear traffic.

"While the bridge is closed for the resurfacing work at the northern approaches, we will also repair the pedestrian fences at each end and remove any dirt build-up which is difficult to access with traffic on the bridge," Miss Felts said.

"Thanks to all bridge users who may face delays on these three nights next week."

Completion of the work would depend upon the weather staying dry and the schedule may be changed or postponed at short notice.

For up-to-date information on the day of travel, check out journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic