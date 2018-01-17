Driver killed in Beaumont truck crash named

Rongahere Rd, near Beaumont, is closed after a fatal crash yesterday. Photo: Craig Baxter

Police have released the name of a man who died after his truck and trailer unit rolled near Beaumont yesterday morning.

He was 54-year-old Nigel Patrick Beck, of Balclutha.

Emergency services were called to the crash in Rongahere Rd at 6.22am.

The crash, beside the Clutha River, was about 6km from the Beaumont Bridge.

Senior Constable Craig Bennett, of Lawrence, said the truck carrying building materials was travelling north towards Beaumont from Balclutha.

Lawrence Volunteer Fire Brigade Chief Fire Officer Rory Tisdall said there was a sharp bend in the road and emergency services found the unit in a ditch.

Mr Beck was trapped in the cab, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Firefighters removed his body from the truck yesterday afternoon.

A section of Rongahere Rd was closed while a heavy crane removed the truck and trailer.

Both were taken to Dunedin for investigation.

The road was reopened by 6pm.

Snr Const Bennett said no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Neither Snr Const Bennett nor Mr Tisdall would name the truck company.

A St John spokesman said one ambulance attended the scene and two helicopters were put on standby, but were not required.

A police investigation is ongoing.

tom.kitchin@odt.co.nz