Fire crews stood down, battle to resume tomorrow

Fire crews and helicopters fighting an 80 hectare blaze at Waipori falls have been stood down for the night.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Andrew Norris said a small team would remain on site over night to monitor the fire, and helicopters and fire crews would return tomorrow morning to continue fighting the blaze.

A police spokeswoman said no properties at the Waipori Falls village appeared to be under threat, but police officers were on standby tonight, to evacuate residents if it becomes necessary.

Mr Norris said a large area of mainly tussock and scrub caught fire near Waipori Falls Rd, about 1.20pm.

Eight helicopters with monsoon buckets, and fire crews from Waihola, Outram and Dunedin, including a Command Unit from Dunedin, continued to fight the fire until 9pm.

The fire proved difficult to fight because the area was not easily accessed.

He said about 75% of the fire’s perimeter had been contained by the time crews stood down, but a large area was still burning out of control.

It was hoped a light rain which is expected to fall over night would help keep the fire at bay, he said.

‘‘Every little bit will help.’’

Henley resident Bree Thompson earlier said she could see flames from her house, which is some distance from the blaze.