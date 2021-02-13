Heritage focus wanted

A desire to preserve Lawrence’s heritage values has emerged as a significant focus of recent community consultation.

The Clutha District Council received the Our Place Lawrence-Tuapeka Community Plan feedback report at its regulatory and policy committee meeting last week, summarising more than 12 months’ consultation about the ward’s future.

Key among the issues raised in the report was protecting the gold rush town’s heritage values, allied with enhancing the district’s appeal to visitors.

Conservation options raised in the report, prepared for the council by policy adviser Hayden Erasmus, included the development of guidelines for landowners and developers, or providing greater direction through district plan regulations.

Lawrence sits on one of the main tourist routes into Central Otago; several submissions focused on enhancing the town for visitors.

Projects suggested included improving the town’s Whitehaven St playground; extending cycle and walking trails to link the town and historic areas such as Gabriel’s Gully; and transforming the Gabriel’s Gully area into a tourist hub and recreational community asset.

The latter project could include relocation of information services to the gully entrance, and the addition of public toilets and other amenities, the report identified.

Residents also prioritised continuing flood protection work.

About two-thirds of residents providing feedback favoured restricting freedom camping to specific sites.

Conclusions from the report will now feed into council long-term planning, which will take place later this year.

