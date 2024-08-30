Honouring a piping legend

Adam Waghorn (centre) won Grade A of the Syd Beck Solo Invitational from John Wansink (left) and Logan Darling. PHOTOS: NICK BROOK

Clutha’s latest piping contest is hoped to become an annual event.

The inaugural Syd Beck Otago-Southland Solo Piping Invitational was held at Kaitangata Community Centre on Sunday, August 18.

The competition was created in memory of local bagpipe enthusiast and teacher Syd Beck.

Southland’s Adam Waghorn placed first of the three A-grade pipers, and Central Otago’s Sam Darling secured a stirring victory out of the three competitors in the B grade.

Sam Darling (centre) was the winner of Grade B piping competition from Morgan Tabuteau (left) and Bradley Knight.

Both took home cash prizes.

Syd Beck’s son Tony and daughter-in-law Georgina said they organised the event to provide more competitive opportunities for solo pipers in the South, and they wanted to make it a regular fixture.

"My late husband Syd would have been over the moon to know that an event was held in his honour and that the calibre of the piping was of such a high standard," Kaitangata supporter Joyce Beck said.

"It was a very enjoyable afternoon with about 50 in the audience ... Tony and Georgina Beck hope this will be the forerunner of other similar events in the future."