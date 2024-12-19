Lawrence Area School 2024 Prizegiving

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Students were recognised for their achievements in the Lawrence Area School 2024 senior prizegiving.
SENIOR SCHOOL ACADEMIC AWARDS
Year 9
Academic Excellence Award for Year 9 – Samual Cook, Lawrence Lions – Evans’ Bequest for Diligence in Year 9 – Te Aroha Millhouse
Year 10
Isabella Alden (academic excellence in art, diligence in social science, physical education and health, food and nutrition); Alex Lorenz (academic excellence in science, and mathematics, diligence in technology); Tegan Leadbeater (academic excellence in English, social science, physical education and health, diligence in food and nutrition); Jessica McKenzie (academic excellence in food and nutrition and technology, diligence in English, science, mathematics, and art).
Academic Excellence for Year 10 – Tegan Leadbeater, Lawrence Lions – Evans’ Bequest for Diligence in Year 10 - Jessica McKenzie
Year 11
Emily Harrex (academic excellence in English, mathematics, social science, and physical education, diligence in food & nutrition); Katie Harrex (academic excellence in science and food and nutrition, diligence in English, and mathematics); Lachlan Wark (academic excellence in technology, diligence in social science); Olli Wotton (diligence in science and technology); Jonathan Lawrence (academic excellence in digital technology); Zack Fairburn (diligence in digital technology); Archie Wightman (diligence in Te Reo and physical education).
Academic Excellence in Year 11 – Emily Harrex, Lawrence Lions - Evan’s Bequest for Diligence in Year 11 – Olli Wotton
Year 12
Ava Dodds (academic excellence in mathematics and biology, diligence in English, physical education, and history); Luca Bell (academic excellence in agriculture, diligence in mathematics); Caitlyn May (academic excellence in English, physical education, and history, diligence in biology); Dylan Cunningham (academic excellence in digital technology); Kade Thompson (diligence in Technology).
Academic Excellence Award for Year 12 – Ava Dodds & Caitlyn May
Year 13
Te Aroha Goodlet (diligence in history, and physical education); Anna Harrex (academic excellence in mathematics, physical education, geography, and history, diligence in English); Charlotte Kenny (diligence in biology, food and nutrition, and tourism); Isla Ponsonby (academic excellence in English and biology, diligence in mathematics).
Lawrence Lions - Evan’s Bequest for Diligence in Year 13 – Isla Ponsonby
Lawrence Area School Dux 2024 - Anna Harrex
SENIOR SCHOOL SPECIAL AWARDS
Katie Harrex (Food and Nutrition Award for Achievement at Year 11); Lochlan McKenzie (Shanks Cup for Effort and Achievement in Workshop Technology); Isla Ponsonby (Highland Pharmacy Lawrence Award for Excellence in a Senior Academic Subject – Level 2 Biology); Anna Harrex (Shirley Omer-Cooper Award for Social Sciences in the Senior School); Olive Little (Special Prize for the Contribution to the Arts); Emily Harrex (McCarron Cup Top Year 11 Student); Charlotte Kenny (Tuapeka Tecorian’s Senior Speech Trophy); Briar Hughes/Ned Wightman (Tuapeka Tecorian’s Years 9 & 10 Trophy); Amber Cunningham (Lawrence Area School Citizenship Award in Year 9 & 10); Te Aroha Goodlet and Briar Hughes (Mana Pounamu Young Maori Achievers); Charlotte Kenny (Robertson Cup for Integrity and Citizenship); Anna Harrex (Dittrich Cup for Outstanding Participation in School Activities); Charlotte Kenny & Anna Harrex (Principal’s Prize for Leadership).
SENIOR SCHOOL SPORTS AWARDS
Anna Harrex (McKinlay Cup for Senior Girls Swimming); Lachlan Wark (Aulsebrooke Cup for Senior Boys Swimming); Jessica McKenzie (LAS Year 9 & 10 Girls Athletics Champion); Willis McLaughlan (LAS Year 9 & 10 Boys Athletics Champion); Anna Harrex (Harrex Cup Senior Girls Athletics Champion); Archie Wightman (Harrex Cup Senior Boys Athletics Champion); Ned Wightman (Gray’s trophy for Intermediate Boys Cross Country Champion); Katie Harrex (SM Somerville trophy for Senior Girls Cross Country Champion); Archie Wightman (Soper Cup for Senior Boys Cross Country Champion); Caitlyn May (Wallace Cup for Best All-round Netballer); Charlotte Kenny (Lawrence Area School Cup for Contribution to Netball); Lochlan McKenzie (Weatherhall Trophy for Best All-round Rugby Player); Tegan Leadbeater (Warhurst Trophy for Contribution to Rugby); Te Aroha Millhouse (Lawrence area school Trophy for contribution to Volleyball); Lachlan Wark (Lawrence Area School Most Outstanding Clay Shooter Top Gun); Jonathan Lawrence (Most Outstanding Player in Boys Basketball); Archie Wightman (Best Contribution to Boys Basketball); Briar Hughes (Best Contribution to Girls Basketball); Luca Bell (Most Outstanding Player in Girls Basketball); Amy Alden (Best soccer player); Tegan Leadbeater (Lawrence Area School contribution to soccer); Tegan Leadbeater/Abigail Coulter (Lawrence Area School Trophy Most Promising Squash Player); Charlotte Kenny (Most Outstanding Ki O Rahi Player); Anna Harrex (Best Contribution to Ki O Rahi); Anna Harrex (Sports Volunteer of the Year Award).
SENIOR SCHOOL SPORTS ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
Anna Harrex (Area Schools Nationals: Netball, Ki o Rahi and South Island Ki o Rahi team); Lochlan McKenzie (Athletics: Otago Secondary Schools, Area Schools Nationals: Rugby, Ki o Rahi); Charlotte Kenny (Area Schools Nationals: Ki o Rahi, South Island Area Schools Ki o Rahi team, Nationals Area Schools Ki o Rahi team, under 21 South Island Ki o Rahi team.); Isla Ponsonby (Area Schools Nationals: Netball); Briar Holgate (Area Schools Nationals: Netball & Basketball); Luca Bell (Area Schools Nationals: Basketball); Tegan Leadbeater (Area Schools Nationals: Rugby Development), Amy Alden (Area Schools Nationals: Football).