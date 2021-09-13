Lightning causes fire at Berwick Forest

Two helicopters and ground crews are working to extinguish a fire in Berwick Forest this morning which was believed to have been sparked by lightning last night.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews were called to the fire yesterday at 7.15pm after reports of a glow in the forest.

He said it was believed the fire, near Shaw and Emerald Heights Rds, was started by lightning strikes.

Yesterday it was thought five helicopters would be needed this morning to get the blaze under control, but overnight the fire settled down and only two were required, he said.

The helicopters were working with ground crews from Wenita Forest Products to extinguish the fire.

At this stage there seems to be burning in two wind rows at the sight, he said.

Fire and Emergency said it has dealt with a steady number of calls up until midnight from fires that had re-ignited from pits or burn-offs.