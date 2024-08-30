Local Legend: Allen Booth

Allen Booth and collie Hanna. PHOTO: RICHARD DAVISON

Allen Booth and collie Hanna take receipt of the Silver Fern Farms Local Legend leg of lamb at the Balclutha Dog Park this week.

Mr Booth was nominated for his efforts in establishing and running the Clutha Agility Dog Training Society.

His nominator said Mr Booth was "pretty amazing" for going above and beyond in sharing his time and knowledge from a lifetime of farming.

Mr Booth said he loved a lamb roast, as it was "an excuse to eat roast vegetables".

The loyal and obedient Hanna was also looking forward to a "nice bone", he said.

He thanked Silver Fern Farms for its generosity.

The club was thriving, Mr Booth said, helped by a recent firewood raffle which was well supported by the Clutha community.

The raffle was won by Mary Woodhouse, of Kaitangata.