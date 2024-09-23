Making marathon dream a reality

Blind runner Paul Barclay and his guide Rosie Hay take part in a previous marathon. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Being blind won’t stop one 58-year-old South Otago man from achieving his marathon dream.

Paul Barclay is raising about $25,000 to run with his two guides in the New York Marathon in November this year.

He visited his home town of Clydevale last week to see old friends and to catch up with the Clutha Valley Lions Club to tell his story.

Mr Barclay lost his vision when he was 22 in a car accident.

Since then, he has got on with life and figured it out.

"I was going to be a farmer back here when I finished studying at Lincoln, but being a farmer requires some vision, so I had to change direction in life," he said.

"I went back to Lincoln and did all sorts of courses including business and more.

"I found it difficult to get a job being blind and I had three redundancies in the course of 11 years.

"Then I ended up setting up my own business in consultancy with medical practices, which was a rough start during Covid-19 but I managed to persevere."

He lives in Christchurch now but said South Otago would forever be his home.

He said he found becoming blind more of an upward spiral thanks to community efforts and his family.

"I was privileged to grow up in the Valley and although people were a bit quiet at first, they realised I was still me.

"My nature and personality is what also got me through it.

"My daughter actually got me a mug which says best optimist on it, which I think is pretty fitting.

"I never thought I would run a marathon when I was a teen.

"I was a keen rugby player and always into sports, but I never thought I’d be doing this.

"But here we are.

"Life is for living and I am still the same person."

He received a $1000 grant from the club, which he was grateful for.

Clutha Valley Lions Club president Bryce Johnston said the club was proud of him for being inspirational.

"We knew you right from back in the day until you went blind and we still know you to this day.

"We are so proud of your journey and how far you have come while still being you."

Mr Barclay has a Givealittle page which expires on September 30.