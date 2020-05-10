Man critical after being trapped under tree

A man was critically injured and flown to Dunedin Hospital after becoming stuck under a tree at Kaka Point, near Balclutha, yesterday evening.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to a Kaka Point property at 5.30pm, after reports a man had become trapped under the branches of the tree.

The man was freed and airlifted to Dunedin Hospital and remains in intensive care today.

As well as police and St John staff, Owaka and Kaka Pt volunteer firefighters attended.

No further information was available.