Man kicks in police car window in Milton

A man kicked in a police car window following a disorder incident in Milton.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called to a house at the intersection of Union St and Abercrombie St at 5.56pm, after reports of disorder.

They arrested a man who, on the way back to the police station, kicked in a window of the police car, she said.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The man was being spoken to by police.