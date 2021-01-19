Tuesday, 19 January 2021

7.11 pm

Man kicks in police car window in Milton

    By Daisy Hudson
    1. Regions
    2. South Otago

    A man kicked in a police car window following a disorder incident in Milton.

    A police spokeswoman said officers were called to a house at the intersection of Union St and Abercrombie St at 5.56pm, after reports of disorder.

    They arrested a man who, on the way back to the police station, kicked in a window of the police car, she said.

    No officers were injured in the incident.

    The man was being spoken to by police. 

     

