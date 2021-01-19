Man kicks in police car window in Milton

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A man kicked in a police car window following a disorder incident in Milton.
A police spokeswoman said officers were called to a house at the intersection of Union St and Abercrombie St at 5.56pm, after reports of disorder.
They arrested a man who, on the way back to the police station, kicked in a window of the police car, she said.
No officers were injured in the incident.
The man was being spoken to by police.