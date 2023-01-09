Man shot at after being tailgated near Kaitangata

A man has been left "understandably shaken" after his car was shot at after he was tailgated near Kaitangata, police say.

According to a press release by the police media centre, the incident happened in Lakeside Rd, between Kaitangata and Milton, about 11.15pm on Friday.

The man was driving a Ford Falcon when he was tailgated by another vehicle, which appeared to be a ute with its high beams on, the statement said.

The man pulled over and got out of his car — then a gun was allegedly fired at him, causing damage to his vehicle.

"The man is understandably shaken, and Police are now investigating the circumstances of the incident,’’ the police media centre said.

Police wanted to hear from anyone who had any information about the incident or who had been travelling between Kaitangata and Milton between 10.30 and 11.30pm and might have seen a utility vehicle being driven in an unusual manner.

● Anyone with any information is asked to call call 105 and quote file number 230107/5299, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz