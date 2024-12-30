Month of delays on way for motorists in Milton

Detours will be in place off Union St in Milton while road works are carried out through January. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

The journey through Milton will take longer for drivers in the coming weeks.

Detours will be in place off Union St for about a month from January 6, while repaving work is carried out on the road.

Speed restrictions will be in place, and those travelling through Milton are encouraged to allow extra time for their journey.

The work is expected to be completed by early February, although given the work is weather-dependent, rain would push the timeframe back.

“Crews will be working shifts around the clock on this project, 24/7, given the importance of Union St to Milton,” said Nicole Felts, Journey Manager for NZTA in Otago.

“Detours will be clearly marked, with temporary traffic signals used some nights towards the last half of the project,” she said.

Felts said some level of noise, disruption to traffic and restricted driveway access would be inevitable.

Footpaths would remain in use and businesses would remain open.

- APL