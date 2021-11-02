Tuesday, 2 November 2021

Mrs Buckethead rules

    By Richard Davison
    REPORT & PHOTO: RICHARD DAVISON
    St Joseph's School Balclutha Room Aroha year 2-4 pupils show off their scarecrow, Mrs Buckethead, during her installation at the Balclutha Community Garden yesterday.

    The garden holds a two-yearly school scarecrow competition on September 1, which was cancelled this year because of the Covid-19 restrictions.

    However, St Joseph’s went ahead and made a scarecrow to give to the community facility, which provides vegetables for a donation every Saturday, from 10am to noon.

    Room Aroha teacher Rowena Miller said the children had loved making the figure, and had learnt new skills, including finger-knitting, to decorate her.

    Such was their enthusiasm for the project, Mrs Miller hinted at a possible family for Mrs Buckethead.

    "Next year she might have a family. Then — who knows? — maybe grandchildren after that."

