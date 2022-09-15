Multimillion-dollar school makeover begins

Pupils, staff and dignitaries at Clutha Valley Primary mark the beginning of their school replacement project with a sod-turning ceremony yesterday. PHOTO: NICK BROOK

A sod-turning marked the beginning of a multimillion-dollar replacement project for Clutha Valley School in Clydevale yesterday.

The ceremony began with a karakia, the national anthem, respects to late Queen and acknowledgement of local culture and history before playground turf was placed in a special cabinet along with gifts representing the international diversity of the school’s 125 pupils.

In February 2019, Ministry of Education officials announced the existing school — which was completed in 2008 at a cost of $4.5million — would have to be rebuilt because of black mould, non-functioning doors and a range of health and structural concerns resulting from a leaky roof.

It had been hoped the rebuild would be completed this year but the Covid-19 pandemic put plans on hold.

Speaking at yesterday’s ceremony, school board of trustees member Laura Hunter noted the 2008 building’s "disappointing" outcome, but praised the diligence of all those involved with the new design.

Ministry of Education project delivery manager Rick Jordan said the new design, by Wellington architectural firm Designgroup Stapleton Elliott, would meet all modern ministry specifications, including remote classroom environmental monitoring.

The new school will go up beside the existing building.

Primary contractor Alaska Construction site manager Paulo Diaz outlined plans to recoup some costs with detailed recycling of the former building’s components.

Estimates on completion times ranged from 12 to 18 months.

After the outdoor ceremony, afternoon kai was shared in the "multipurpose space", the only part of the existing school that will be preserved and upgraded.

"The playground soil preserved today will be returned at celebrations at the completion of our new school," principal Val Ward said.

"We’re all looking forward to watching the progress, and we see it as an opportunity to incorporate the construction process into our learning programme."