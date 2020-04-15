New community foundation issues first grants

Fiona Hancox

A fledgling community foundation has disbursed its first funds.

The Clutha Foundation, formed in August 2018, issued grants totalling $24,860 to nine recipients last week.

Grants committee chairwoman Fiona Hancox said the grants signalled the future intent of the foundation in supporting organisations and projects providing long-term benefit to the wider community.

"Our first nine recipients are all very worthy causes, and cover a range of new, ongoing and growing projects. The money will help provide equipment, services and facilities from new baby pods to a new skate park."

She said the young foundation also remained focused on raising funds through workplace giving, donations, pledges, bequests and endowments.

The early disbursements became possible only after receiving "pass-through" funding of $50,000 a year from the Otago Community Trust last May.

"Being able to make some early grants like this helps us build awareness of our longer-term goals to make the foundation a self-sustaining body for the good of the whole district."

A second round of funding later this year may go towards local Covid-19 recovery initiatives, Mrs Hancox said.