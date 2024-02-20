Tuesday, 20 February 2024

Breaking News 8.15 pm

One dead after Balclutha workplace accident

    By Fiona Ellis
    1. Regions
    2. South Otago

    Emergency services at the scene in Balclutha this afternoon. Photo: Nick Brook
    Emergency services at the scene in Balclutha this afternoon. Photo: Nick Brook
    A person is dead after a workplace accident in Balclutha this afternoon.

    A police spokesperson said emergency services were notified about 5pm that one person had been seriously injured at a workplace in Barr St.

    Police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand personnel attended the scene, in the vicinity of McLellan Freight.

    "Sadly, the person died as a result of their injuries.

    "Inquiries are ongoing and WorkSafe has been notified."