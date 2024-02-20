One dead after Balclutha workplace accident

Emergency services at the scene in Balclutha this afternoon. Photo: Nick Brook

A person is dead after a workplace accident in Balclutha this afternoon.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were notified about 5pm that one person had been seriously injured at a workplace in Barr St.

Police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand personnel attended the scene, in the vicinity of McLellan Freight.

"Sadly, the person died as a result of their injuries.

"Inquiries are ongoing and WorkSafe has been notified."