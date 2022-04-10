Fire crews were called to the jail about 9am. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Firefighters were called to the Otago Corrections Facility near Milton this morning after two prisoners set off sprinklers in their cell.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were alerted about 9am.

There was no fire risk or threat to the safety or security of the prison, a Corrections spokeswoman said.

Both prisoners had been "relocated to the management unit".

"Safety is our top priority and every time a fire sprinkler is activated in prison it is taken seriously, with Fire and Emergency New Zealand required to attend and confirm that there is no fire or fire risk," the spokeswoman said.



