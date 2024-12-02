Quality on show at A&P

The crimp of Hazel’s second fleece was an exciting development for alpaca judge Diane Marks. Hazel is held by Riley Townsend, 13. PHOTO: NICK BROOK

Sunshine warmed a bright and busy A&P Show in Balclutha on Saturday.

The South Otago A&P Society’s 158th annual summer show was a traditional celebration of rural industry and culture, with 160 entries across 512 classes of competition, from home-baking and the Sheep To Shawl fibre-craft event to the parading and assessment of the region’s best livestock.

As 20-month-old Suri alpaca Hazel picked up ribbons, including Champion Intermediate White female, Canterbury judge Diane Marks remarked on her impressive second fleece.

"It’s about the crimping running through the fleece," Saddle Hill owner Richard Farquhar, who farms 83 alpacas, said.

"This is very similar to her first fleece and it’s a good indicator she’s retained the same fibre quality she had a year ago.

"Hazel’s about the same fibre size as merino [but] I presently get about $5 a kilo for my second-rate wool before supplying to the high-quality market."

The corridor between stock-shows and the main field was lined with food stalls, where Joe Lucas, the churro-maker’s son from Dunedin, and his cousin, Charlie Fyfe, were scouting out Howard Mahere’s Lollymania sweetshop.

"I am based in Ashburton but I was in Dunedin for a Christmas market yesterday and have the Timaru Festival of Roses tomorrow," Mr Mahere said.

The Balclutha rugby grounds filled out with equine events and timber sports, while the cricket ground was packed with rows of polished tractor and motorcycle dealership displays, vintage machinery and win-a-prize sideshows.

School-aged children formed teams to compete in the Agrikids Agriskills Challenge, which included putting up a three-wire fence.

"Times are changing and A&P shows aren’t as big as they were, but I think the quality of what we can still put on was proved by how well supported we were today," A&P society secretary Heather Dudfield said.

"Of course the weather plays a big part on the day, but today I saw a really good show."