Residents to help decide on community enhancements

Two rural centres can look forward to civic enhancements after community consultation was approved earlier this month.

In the latest round of the Clutha District Council’s Our Place community plan processes, Clinton and Clutha Valley residents will get to have their say on discretionary spending on improvements from the end of next month.

The council’s Our Place process began with Balclutha in 2017, and has led to projects including the construction of a new Balclutha community hub, and a planned new swimming pool, library and service centre for nearby Milton.

The latest draft document presents a range of suggestions for Clinton and Clydevale, and the surrounding rural areas.

It says meeting points are essential for rural districts, and asks residents what they would like to see happen to halls, community centres, parks and reserves.

It also asks residents what additional recreational facilities they would like, such as cycleways and improved river access.

"Across the Clutha Valley and Clinton wards, there are hall facilities which play a critical role in our smaller communities — often they are the only public meeting places for many kilometres.

"The local community plays an essential role in maintaining these facilities, and we’d like to know more about your hopes and ambitions for the future."

The document considers ways to encourage inwards migration as although work is plentiful, businesses find it hard to attract and retain staff.

Initiatives could include exploring commuting options such as ride-sharing; improving infrastructure; opening up land for development; and exploring house-and-land packages in line with a model used in nearby Kaitangata.

Clutha Mayor Bryan Cadogan said at a council meeting earlier this month he hoped residents would immerse themselves in the consultation process.

"[Following previous consultation processes,] I think the wider district sees the strength of one is the strength of all, so let’s get behind this and continue to drive the overall enhancement of our district for ratepayers."

