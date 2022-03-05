Saturday, 5 March 2022

Scheme helping out new drivers

    1. Regions
    2. South Otago

    Getting people behind the wheel ... Constable Rochelle Gordon, of Balclutha, (left) and Clutha...
    Getting people behind the wheel ... Constable Rochelle Gordon, of Balclutha, (left) and Clutha District Council road safety co-ordinator Rachel Harrison with the Drive My Life vehicle in Balclutha. PHOTO: EVELYN THORN
    An assistance programme has helped more than 20 people earn their restricted driving licences in South Otago.

    Constable Rochelle Gordon, of Balclutha, and Clutha District Council road safety co-ordinator Rachel Harrison have had a 95% learner pass rate in their programme dedicated to assisting people who either cannot afford to pay the fees for their licence or do not have family to teach them obtain their driving licences.

    The Drive My Life programme assists with learners’ licences and guides drivers towards getting their restricted and full licences as well.

    It runs in areas throughout the South, from Gore to Queenstown.

    It takes place quarterly, unless demand becomes higher, in which case more programmes can be held.

    The Clutha branch of the programme had had 72 people sign up, who were connected primarily through referrals through organisations such as Anglican Family Care, Corrections and Clutha District Settlement Support.

    The programme had received a tremendous amount of support from communities and organisations, Mrs Harrison said.

    It was able to operate under Red Covid-19 restrictions.

     

     

     

    evelyn.thorn@odt.co.nz

     

     

     

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-under-8.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter