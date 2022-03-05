Scheme helping out new drivers

Getting people behind the wheel ... Constable Rochelle Gordon, of Balclutha, (left) and Clutha District Council road safety co-ordinator Rachel Harrison with the Drive My Life vehicle in Balclutha. PHOTO: EVELYN THORN

An assistance programme has helped more than 20 people earn their restricted driving licences in South Otago.

Constable Rochelle Gordon, of Balclutha, and Clutha District Council road safety co-ordinator Rachel Harrison have had a 95% learner pass rate in their programme dedicated to assisting people who either cannot afford to pay the fees for their licence or do not have family to teach them obtain their driving licences.

The Drive My Life programme assists with learners’ licences and guides drivers towards getting their restricted and full licences as well.

It runs in areas throughout the South, from Gore to Queenstown.

It takes place quarterly, unless demand becomes higher, in which case more programmes can be held.

The Clutha branch of the programme had had 72 people sign up, who were connected primarily through referrals through organisations such as Anglican Family Care, Corrections and Clutha District Settlement Support.

The programme had received a tremendous amount of support from communities and organisations, Mrs Harrison said.

It was able to operate under Red Covid-19 restrictions.

