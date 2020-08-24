Search after person leaves boat on Taieri River

Police are searching for a person who left the boat they were in on the Taieri River tonight.

A person got out of the boat they were in sparking a search and rescue operation in the Taieri Ferry Rd area, a police spokeswoman said.

Three search and rescue staff were walking the Millennium Track about 9.15pm after police were called about 8pm, she said.

At 9.45pm area searches were still being conducted but details remained "a bit vague".

The spokeswoman could not provide any details on the person who got out of the boat, why the person got out of the boat, or the person who remained in the boat who was believed to have called 111.

No further details were available.

The Clutha District Council’s Millennium Track, links with Taieri Ferry Rd that, in turn, comes out on State Highway 1.

The track also links with the Taieri River Track which goes to the river mouth.