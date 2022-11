Emergency services have been called to a serious crash after a car hit a power pole near Balclutha.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to reports of the crash in Stirling Rd, Balclutha, about 6.05pm.

One person, who appeared to be the only occupant of the vehicle, had serious injuries, she said.

The serious crash unit had been notified.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz