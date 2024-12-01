Emergency services have been called to a serious crash near Waihola.

Police were notified of the single vehicle crash on State Highway 1 about 2.40pm today.

A spokeswoman for Hato Hone St John said an ambulance and helicopter were present at the scene along with a St John manager.

One occupant of the vehicle was airlifted to Dunedin hospital in a serious condition and another was driven by ambulance to the hospital in a moderate condition.

The road is operating under stop/go traffic management and motorists were advised to expect delays.