Sideways on home gravel

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Paddon returned from his recent victory in the opening round of the 2023 FIA European Rally Championship in Portugal to compete in the single-round grassroots event against an enthusiastic local contingent, peppered with big name drivers.
The six-times New Zealand Rally champion could only manage the third-fastest run on the tarmac of day one’s Tuapeka West Rd, but overcame a blown turbo on day two’s gravel to emerge victorious overall.
"We had one roll into a paddock on day one, but no injuries, and some highly competitive racing as you can see from the results.
Once again we’ve shown that South Otago has some of the best roads anywhere for hosting top motorsport events like this."