Smashing progress made on demolition

PHOTO: RICHARD DAVISON

Demolition work is progressing apace on a site for a new Countdown supermarket at the intersection of Clyde and Charles Sts, in Balclutha.

Earlier this year, Countdown said Covid-19 had not significantly affected its plans for the 2500sqm supermarket opposite the town’s War Memorial Hall.

Countdown head of property Matt Grainger said he expected the new store would open sometime from June next year.

"We’re really pleased to be building a brand new store in Balclutha. It’s a part of the country we’ve been looking at for some time, and we think a Countdown will provide a great new choice for the community."

The store is expected to create about 80 jobs.