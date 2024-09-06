Speeding motorists of concern

Clinton residents Katrina Goodman (left) and Val Harman are among many residents worried about speeding in Clinton. PHOTO: EVELYN THORN

Clinton residents are becoming frustrated with the speed motorists are doing in the township.

The speed of traffic has been a long-term issue, even after electronic speed advisory signs were installed in July 2021.

The signs seemed to deter motorists from going over the speed limit, but not for long, residents said.

Clinton residents Val Harman and Katrina Goodman expressed their thoughts to the Clutha Leader.

Main Rd "is really bad for speeding", Ms Harman said.

"Plenty of vehicles are just going way too fast.

"How long do we have to wait before there are deaths on the main street?"

A major issue was Gorge Rd, which was the road motorists used to get on to Old Coach Rd, the highway between Clinton and Mataura.

"People go through there way too fast, especially large trucks," Mrs Goodman said.

"We have people crossing that road but they have to really time their cross, because people come through there like a bat out of hell."

The pair were backed by various other Clinton residents who were asked by the Clutha Leader about speeding.

"Something needs to be done about the 50kmh sign coming from Old Coach Rd into Gorge Rd inside the township," resident Fraser Leslie said.

"We need it further up the gorge, even closer to the Old Manse Rd or the Clinton welcome sign, because trucks are coming in and using their engine brakes right through to the give way sign.

"It’s crazy loud and dangerous."

Residents Megan Pope and Janice Purchase agreed.

"I just worry, especially for the children and elderly, about the speeds people go through there," Mrs Purchase said.

"The increased noise is enough without it being dangerous as well."

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi team lead safety engineer Roy Johnston said the agency was aware of the situation.

"The relocation of the speed limit sign on SH93 has been raised by community representatives and individuals.

"It was considered for the speed management plan which was deferred when the government indicated they would amend the rule.

"It will be considered in the future after the 2024 rule is finalised to see if it’s possible to change the speed limit," Mr Johnston said.

"Between 2019-2024 there appear to have been five reported crashes in Clinton on the highway — four non-injury crashes, one minor injury crash."

"To help achieve compliance there is currently not a strong case for further infrastructure given the relatively low safety rating compared to many other sites," he said.

Council chief executive Steve Hill said residents had brought up the issue in Our Place Clinton community plan. There were concerns about traffic speeds "including the need for traffic calming, lighting and better signage".

"The road safety improvements project will need to be a partnership between council and the community. NZTA involvement would be critical to any changes on the state highways."