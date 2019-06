An SUV crashed into a parked work truck in Balclutha this morning. Photo: Richard Davison

Two people are injured after an SUV rear-ended a parked work truck in Balclutha this morning.

Police said emergency services were called to the scene in Lewin St about 9.25am.

St John confirmed one person sustained moderate injuries, while another had minor injuries.

Police said initially there were no reports of injuries.

The road conditions were dry and there was no ice.