Teen driver admits causing crash that killed two

Two women were killed in the crash near Waihola in October. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

A teenage driver who says he fell asleep at the wheel has admitted responsibility for a double-fatal crash in Waihola earlier this year.

The 17-year-old appeared by audiovisual link in the Dunedin Youth Court this afternoon where he admitted two counts of dangerous driving causing death and two of dangerous driving causing injury.

The October incident left two women dead, one of whom was a mother of seven.

They were travelling to Queenstown for Labour Weekend as part of family convoy, but they cannot be identified, pursuant to Youth Court rules.

The teen’s original lawyer told the court at a previous hearing that the defendant fell asleep at the wheel after staying awake the previous night, and admitted causing the crash.

“He was up most of the night but it’s not a deliberate . . . it's not dangerous by design,” he said.

“He was keen to get back to his mates in Dunedin and apologises very much for what’s happened.”

The lawyer said the defendant was also injured in the crash and had been told he was given CPR at the scene.

‘‘It’s freaked him out,’’ he said.

“It is shocking for him and his family that he is before you now.’’

Legislation bars the publication of the defendant’s name and any details that could lead to his identification.

The teenager has been denied bail since the outset of the court proceedings but would make an application for electronically monitored bail this afternoon.

He will next appear in court for a hearing in February.