Trees near pool may face chopping block

A satellite image shows the Kaitangata Community Pool and neighbouring trees under consideration for pruning or removal by the Clutha District Council. PHOTO: CLUTHA DISTRICT COUNCIL

As many as eight established trees may be for the chop in a Kaitangata park due to "health and safety" concerns.

The Clutha District Council discussed the proposal during its service delivery committee meeting in Balclutha on Thursday, after concerns were raised about the condition of several trees neighbouring the community swimming pool in the town’s Victoria Park.

A report to the committee says 16 trees have been identified for trimming or removal, after community group Kaitangata Promotions and the pool committee raised concerns about shading and unsafe branches earlier this year.

Mayor Bryan Cadogan said efforts to improve swimming conditions at the pool had led its committee to request removal of several trees, some up to 30m tall, to reduce shading and increase natural heating of the facility by sunshine.

A closer assessment of other nearby trees led to a request by Kaitangata Promotions to have them pruned for health and safety reasons.

Half the trees have been identified for possible felling, pending further community discussion.

The report notes removal of trees is a "potentially contentious" issue, hence the proposed approach of extensive consultation before action being taken.

In November 2018, Maxine Evans, of Balclutha, challenged the council about the removal, for health and safety reasons, of two trees in the town’s Christie St playground, a case she eventually lost after judicial review.

Councillors discussed possible pitfalls arising from the latest proposal, including identifying any trees of heritage value, minimising visual impact, and minimising cost to ratepayers.

In response to a query from Cr Mel Foster regarding the possible heritage status of any of the trees, council committee chairman Bruce Graham said that anecdotally there were none.

"Talking to long-term residents, it doesn’t appear there are any memorial trees or the like planted there, but it certainly merits further investigation before anything goes ahead."

Council service delivery group manager Jules Witt said there could be "significant costs" in felling eight large trees, and those costs would be presented to council pending any final decision.

Cr Alison Ludemann requested the project be included in the long-term plan if eventually approved, to enable it to proceed with appropriate funding.

The council received the report and its recommendation for further consultation, but did not set a date for a final decision.

