Trust manager resigns

A licensing trust says the sudden resignation of its manager should not be a cause for public concern.

In an internal memo dated February 17, and shared with the Otago Daily Times this week, Clutha Licensing Trust president Steve Morris informed employees and key stakeholders Mike Curtis was resigning, after four years as general manager, effective immediately.

The resignation was not immediately made public, although Mr Morris said that was because it was an internal employment matter, and there was nothing untoward regarding the situation.

The memo praised Mr Curtis for his service during a "difficult period" for the hospitality industry.

"Mike Curtis has resigned from his position to pursue other opportunities. Mike has managed the trust through a difficult period, maintaining profitable trade while others in our industry have struggled.

"Mike has enjoyed working with a great team of people and wants to thank everyone for their dedication and service.

"We thank Mike for his contribution to the trust and wish him all the best."

Mr Morris said although the loss of Mr Curtis — and of his deputy Kylie Hutton a week later — was unfortunate, it was simply normal staff turnover.

"Mike has resigned for his own reasons which, as an employment matter, I can’t discuss. Kylie’s departure was expected, and she will be returning in a consulting role to guide remaining and new team members through transition."

Mr Curtis declined to comment on the reasons for his departure, but indicated he would remain in Clutha, and was not immediately moving to a new role.

Mr Morris said the trust’s operations manager would step in as acting general manager until recruitment was completed, possibly with assistance from an external human resources firm.

"We have some big projects under way, and we want to ensure we have the best person for the job."

The trust manages three hotels and a bottle store, and is building a $3 million replacement venue for the former Hotel South Otago in Balclutha.

Mr Curtis oversaw the sale of another of the trust’s hotels, the Oak Tree Inn in Clinton, in May last year.

