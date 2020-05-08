A police car was damaged and road spikes were deployed in two police pursuits in Balclutha last night.

About 8.10pm a vehicle driving at speed failed to stop for police on the Milton Highway and a pursuit was initiated, a police spokeswoman said.

''Road spikes were deployed, and eventually the vehicle came to a stop.

''In the course of the fleeing driver event the offending vehicle hit a police vehicle.''

A 45-year-old man was due in court in Dunedin today on a range of mainly driving-related charges, she said.

Shortly after the man was arrested, police spotted a vehicle that had just been reported stolen.

A short pursuit was called off, but the vehicle was observed heading back towards Balclutha.

Spikes were laid but the driver stopped just before the spikes, and four people in the car were taken into custody.

An 18-year-old man is due in court in Dunedin today charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, while two youths have been referred to Youth Aid.