Tyres stolen from classic cars

Two classic cars have been targeted for their tyres in Milton, part of a series of property crimes recently in the Otago town.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said on February 17 or 18 six tyres were stolen from two classic cars in the town south of Dunedin.

Such thefts were also common in Invercargill at the moment, where people jacked up cars to nab the tyres, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.

Also reported in Milton recently was a break-in at Milton Wool & Skin, along with three break-ins at a Milton concrete business since February.

Among the items stolen in the town were batteries, along with a Ford Falcon taken some-time on 4 or 5 March.