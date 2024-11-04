Vintage machinery dusted off for special day

Tuapeka Vintage Club member Alan Rishworth gives a before-and-after demonstration of the club’s 1920s Bamford’s rapid grinding machine during Lawrence Heritage Day yesterday. PHOTOS: RICHARD DAVISON

Visitors received a taste of days of yore yesterday, as Lawrence cranked up its annual heritage day.

Several hundred people descended on the historic Gold Rush settlement to enjoy static and working displays of vintage machinery from the Tuapeka Vintage Club and take in a market and family attractions in the town’s mid-19th century setting.

Club member Alan Rishworth was helming the 1920s Bamford’s rapid grinding machine, turning grain into flour, which was then transformed into rapidly consumed pikelets.

The final product.

Mr Rishworth said the heritage day was special as it enabled the club to "dust off" some of its more interesting machines each year.

"It’s lovely to see the kids getting excited to see some of the machines actually moving. It’s a bit different to when they’re sat gathering dust in a corner — it brings history to life."

He said the thrill persisted into older age.

"It brings back memories to see some of the older machines.

"One of the first machines we worked on as a club in the early ’90s was the Case threshing mill.

"Well, the last time I saw one of those being used for farming was when I was about 4, after which they were replaced by the headers. So there’s a bit of nostalgia in seeing things up and going."

Mr Rishworth said the event might have benefited from the unfortunate cancellation of the nearby Kaitangata Car Show, due to a waterlogged venue, as several classic and vintage cars were in evidence on Lawrence’s main street.

Alongside the vintage club’s displays, those and other visitors to the heritage day were able to enjoy a full weekend of entertainment, which included the opening of a new exhibit at the Tuapeka Goldfields Museum on Friday night.

A virtual horse-racing night took place on Saturday at the town’s Simpson Park, and the Lawrence Heritage Trust held its heritage homes tour yesterday.

richard.davison@odt.co.nz