Woman seriously hurt in Balclutha crash

Emergency services at the scene in Balclutha this afternoon. Photo: Staff photographer

A woman has been seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Balclutha.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were notified of the crash on Essex St (State Highway 1), near the intersection with Yarmouth St about 5.15pm.

It appeared one vehicle had hit a parked vehicle, the spokeswoman said.

A police spokesman at scene said it was "a serious crash with serious injuries".

A witness said it looked as though a maroon ute had crashed into a blue SUV, from which firefighters were removing the roof.

A helicopter was called to transport an injured woman, the witness said.